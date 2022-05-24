Shah Rukh Khan not allowed to 'disrupt the design' of Mannat because of wife Gauri Khan: 'She is a wonderful designer'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he isn't allowed ‘to disrupt the designing’ of his Mumbai home, Mannat. The actor, who was part of an event in Delhi on Tuesday, praised 'the lady of the house', his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh called Gauri 'a wonderful designer'. He was at a promotional event for an electronics brand, of which he is a brand ambassador. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan wears black suit for Delhi event, gave his signature 'open arms pose'; fans call him 'dashing')

Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh said, "In my house, most of the stuff that is bought for the house is obviously bought by the lady of the house, my wife Gauri. You are not allowed to disrupt the design in the house, because she is a wonderful designer herself. But one of the few things that I'm allowed to do because there is this understanding that maybe I know technology the best in the house."

He also said, "Plus the aesthetics...are so amazing, that nobody questions that whenever I go and buy television, and put it in any room that I want or any place I wish to and this is God's honest truth."

At the event, Shah Rukh was also seen giving his signature romantic pose, spreading his arms on either side. Several videos of the actor in the event were shared online. Shah Rukh opted for a black suit with a white shirt and added a pair of black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will make his return to the big screen with several projects including his first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The actor will feature in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Hirani, who will also produce the project with Gauri. The film went on floors this April, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

Shah Rukh also has Pathaan in the pipeline. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is helmed by Siddharth Anand. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

