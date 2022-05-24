Shah Rukh Khan wears black suit for Delhi event, gave his signature 'open arms pose'; fans call him 'dashing'

Shah Rukh Khan was in Delhi on Tuesday for an event, where he not only made a grand entry but also performed his signature ‘arms open pose'. Shah Rukh wore a formal black suit for the event. In no time, his photos and videos from Delhi, where he's seen onstage, made their way online, with fan accounts sharing them widely. Fans also wrote on Twitter that the actor never fails to make an impact with his wardrobe. Read more: When Gauri Khan revealed which of Shah Rukh Khan's movies she found 'totally unbearable'

Shah Rukh was spotted at a promotional event for an electronics brand, of which he is a brand ambassador. The actor wore a black suit with white shirt and completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses. In videos shared from the event, Shah Rukh is also seen melting audiences’ hearts with his signature pose during an interaction at the event. The actor is seen showing off his iconic romantic pose (spreading arms) in front of cheering fans. Fans wrote on social media, “This man is breathtakingly beautiful.” One Twitter user appreciated the actor's look, writing, “Looking so dashing.”

Prior to his Delhi outing, Shah Rukh was spotted at Mumbai's private airport on Monday. The actor was seen hiding himself with an umbrella, as he stepped out of his car and entered the airport with his entourage.

Shah Rukh Khan has been shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film will also feature actors John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, and is slated to release in January, 2023. During the film’s shoot in Spain in March, Shah Rukh teased fans with a behind-the-scene picture from the set. He wrote on Instagram, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga." It loosely translates to, “Even if Shah Rukh Khan stops a little bit, how will you stop Pathan? Apps and Abs, I will make everything.”

Shah Rukh was also seen posing with fans during the Spain filming of Pathaan.

