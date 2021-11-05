Shah Rukh Khan not done justice to his talent, doing roles similar to Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh: Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar did not mince his words while talking about Shah Rukh Khan in a recent interview. The actor, who is also directing Salman Khan's upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, feels Shah Rukh has not done justice to his talent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan's last release Zero has failed at the box office. The film, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, had released in 2018. Shah Rukh has been on a hiatus since.

Speaking with a leading daily about actors of the current generation, Mahesh Manjrekar brought up Shah Rukh's name and said, “One actor who I feel has not done justice to his talent is Shah Rukh Khan and the problem is because they don't want to break that shell. They want to live in that shell of comfort ki meri ye picture chali, main loverboy chali (This particular film worked, my loverboy themed movie worked)… They need to break that shell."

"Shah Rukh is doing a role today that Ranbir Kapoor or a Ranveer Singh is doing. So why will people see a Shah Rukh? They will want to see Shah Rukh in a role that they should feel ke ye role Shah Rukh ka tha (Shah Rukh owned the role). Age bhi right hai, sab right hai (Age and everything matched him well.) Somewhere I feel he should do something out of the box and he'll do a brilliant job. He's a fantastic actor,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh has a few movies in the making. While the actor is yet to officially announce his comeback project, it is reported that Shah Rukh will return to the big screen with Pathan. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is being produced by Yash Raj Films. He also has a yet-to-be-announced film with Atlee.

Also read: ‘No Salman Khan songs, no heroine’: Mahesh Manjrekar says he was worried about marketing Antim

Mahesh also shared his opinion about Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. He said that while Ranveer is a good actor, he is ‘in the mold’, he seems a little like Sanjay Dutt. He deemed Ranbir Kapoor as ‘a phenomenal actor’ and Salman Khan has ‘something very honest’ in his craft. Mahesh also feels that ‘one actor who will go a long way is Aayush Sharma'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aayush plays a gangster in Antim. The film marks his first collaboration with Salman on the big screen.