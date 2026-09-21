Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan join him for aarti. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. On Monday, visuals of the full family offering prayers, and joining in the evening aarti were shared by news agency ANI.

Shah Rukh Khan visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, offers prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai.

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Shah Rukh also waved at fans inside the pandal, and made sure Gauri and Suhana get proper darshan. There was heavy security inside the pandal, as Shah Rukh stayed back for the aarti with Gauri and Suhana.

Shah Rukh had earlier joined Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai. From Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, several stars offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. In a photo from the celebration that has now surfaced online, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen performing aarti with Nita.

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{{^usCountry}} While several Bollywood celebrities posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi, Shah Rukh made a quiet entry and skipped the paparazzi. However, photos of the superstar from the celebration have now surfaced online. In one of the pictures, Shah Rukh can be seen standing beside Nita Ambani as Ranveer Singh performs aarti at the Ganpati celebration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While several Bollywood celebrities posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi, Shah Rukh made a quiet entry and skipped the paparazzi. However, photos of the superstar from the celebration have now surfaced online. In one of the pictures, Shah Rukh can be seen standing beside Nita Ambani as Ranveer Singh performs aarti at the Ganpati celebration. {{/usCountry}}

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About his next film

Shah Rukh is awaiting the release of King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, along with Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24. SRK recently revealed that the action sequences in the movie were physically tiring and shared that he even suffered injuries on set.

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With the film now 100 days away from its release, a fan asked SRK what he was looking forward to showing the audience the most. Rather than picking one particular element, the actor said he was excited for fans to experience the film as a whole. He added, “Everything in King ...worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair!!!”

SRK also revealed that he has been closely involved with the VFX process and is keeping the team on its toes as they work towards finishing the film. He wrote, “Troubling RC Vfx a lot. Sitting on Harry and Keiten head to deliver the best. I think they might ban me from coming to the office late nights soon.”