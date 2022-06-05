Shah Rukh Khan on working with women: ‘I have to request or beg them to get a yes, but never to force a yes out of them'

Shah Rukh Khan is 56 but is still considered the heartthrob of the nation not just for his looks but for also his ways around women. The actor is married to interior designer Gauri Khan. He also has a sister and is father to a daughter, Suhana Khan. The actor has a massive female fan following. He had once spoken about how women in his life taught him to accept a no and never force a yes out of them. Also read: Salman Khan writes a note for ‘mera bhai Shah Rukh Khan' after Jawan teaser, fans hail their friendship

During an appearance at World Economic Forum, 2018 event, Shah Rukh had opened up about all the things he has observed about his female co-workers and how he doesn't force them to say yes to anything. A video from the interview was shared by She The People on social media.

Shah Rukh said in the video, “I was 14 when my father died, so I had a mother. My mother had no brothers and her father had passed away. So I had three aunts and a grandmother. And then my mother passed away. Then I had a wife and then I had a daughter. And in between these two, I started working with all the girls in the country when I became an actor.”

He further added, "The whole idea of what a woman is changed when I started working with all the girls that I worked with. They work harder than I do. They come four or five hours before I even land on sets. They are somehow considered secondary in the scheme of things of this film world. It's a man's world. And they've taught me that I have to request them to get a yes out of them, sometimes implore, many times beg, but never, never to force a yes out of them."

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will now be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan.

