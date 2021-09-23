Shah Rukh Khan once reached Juhi Chawla's party after she was fast asleep: 'He came after 2.30 am'

Shah Rukh Khan's co-stars and directors have been open about his lack of punctuality. However, Juhi Chawla has now revealed that Shah Rukh was once so late to a party that by the time he arrived, the party was over and everyone, including Juhi, was fast asleep.

Appearing on Zee Comedy Show, Juhi recalled she was hosting a party that was taking place at 11:00 PM and had invited Shah Rukh for it. The actor confirmed his attendance but informed her that he would be late.

“Whenever there is a party at our house, we always invite Shah Rukh Khan. I've worked with him in several films, and he is also a partner in our sports team, so we always call him home. During one party, I had called him, and everyone was excited that he was coming, especially my staff because they wanted to take pictures with him. I had told him to come by 11 pm, but he had mentioned that he would come slightly late. Eventually, he came after around 2.30 am, by the time the staff had left and I had slept. The food was also over, everyone had gone home and that's when he came,” she said, as reported by a leading daily.

Director Farah Khan, who has worked with Shah Rukh on Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, added, “We all know that when we have a 9 am call time, Shah Rukh will come at 2 pm, but that’s fine. However, when he suddenly comes in at 11 am, things go for a toss. Sab gadbad hojata hai and we have to then change things around. So, I feel late aa rahe ho, toh consistently late aao.”

Shah Rukh and Juhi have been friends for decades now. The duo also co-own the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. This year, their children - Aryan Khan and Jhanvi Mehta - filled in for Shah Rukh and Juhi at the IPL 2021 auction.