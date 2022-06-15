Shah Rukh Khan poses for pic with AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen, fans are reminded of Dil Se. See post

Actor Shah Rukh Khan met musician AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen recently and also posed for pictures with them. Taking to Instagram, AR Rahman shared a photo as the trio smiled for the camera. The picture was seemingly clicked at actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan's wedding in Chennai. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan hides face under hoodie, mask at Hyderabad airport with Atlee, fans wonder why he's hiding his Jawan look)

In the picture, Shah Rukh wore a white shirt and black pants while AR Rahman wore a green ethnic outfit and AR Ameen opted for a navy blue outfit. For the picture, Shah Rukh stood in the middle with the musician on one side and Ameen on the other.

Reacting to the post, Jonita Gandhi wrote, "3 dapper boys." A fan wrote, "3 Dons." Another person said, "Alexa, play Dil Se re!" "Dil se re, Indian Music industry peaks here," read a comment. "Omggggg.....my two biggest favourites ...Shahrukh and ARR Sir in one frame," another fan commented.

A fan also said, "Dil se + Swades + Jab tak hai jaan." Another comment read, "Men who took India internationally." Dil Se (1998) is a romantic thriller film written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Shahrukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta among others. The music in the film is by AR Rahman.

Shah Rukh attended Nayanthara and Vignesh's wedding, which was an intimate ceremony. Apart from Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, Ajith, and Vijay also attended the wedding.

Earlier, Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani had shared pictures of Shah Rukh on Instagram, ahead of the celebrations. She captioned the post, "For Nayanthara’s Special Day!!" Filmmaker Atlee also shared a photo featuring himself, Shah Rukh and Pooja. He had written, "Darling Nayan & @wikkiofficial wedding diaries @iamsrk sir chief & @poojadadlani02."

Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathaan, following which he will see the release of Atlee's Jawan. As per reports, Nayanthara is also a part of the project. Shah Rukh recently unveiled the film's poster which showed him in a tough, and angry aura, against a rugged background. Seemingly, he is wounded, as his face remains almost completely wrapped in bandages.

Jawan is a film produced by Gauri Khan and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film stars Shah Rukh in his first pan-India film. It will release on June 2, 2023, across five languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Shah Rukh is currently busy with two other projects. He has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the pipeline. Fans will also see him in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Tapsee Pannu.

