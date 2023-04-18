Shah Rukh Khan poses with Gauri, AbRam, Suhana and Aryan Khan in unseen photos; fans call them 'our Pathaan family'

Unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan with his family are doing the rounds on social media. Shared on fan pages, the pictures from a photoshoot feature the actor along with wife Gauri Khan, and their kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. They are all dressed in matching white and black outfits in one of the photos taken inside a lavish indoor space. There is also a photo of Shah Rukh with Aryan, which has fans calling them twins. Also read: Suhana Khan looks confident in her first ad, Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan turn cheerleaders. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan poses with his family in a photoshoot.

In one of the candid photos, Shah Rukh, Gauri, Suhana Khan, Aryan and AbRam wore white and blue as they all smiled. Gauri, Shah Rukh and AbRam looked into the camera, while Suhana and Aryan were all smiles as they looked at their younger brother. The whole family struck a pose and looked stylish in another picture from the undated photoshoot. Aryan, AbRam and Shah Rukh twinned in matching black leather jackets. A fan commented on the pictures, "Family vibe." One more said, referencing Shah Rukh's last film Pathaan, "Our Pathaan family."

Another photo that has surfaced online shows Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan in olive green jackets as they pose for the camera. Reacting to the picture shared on a fan page on Instagram, a user wrote, "King and prince." Another one said, "What an awesome picture!" One comment also read, “Xerox copy....”

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The actor and interior designer-producer are parents to eldest son Aryan, daughter Suhana and their youngest child AbRam. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California. Suhana will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The Netflix film is set to be released this year.

Last year in December, Aryan announced that he wrapped up his first project with Shah Rukh and Gauri's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. He wrote, "Wrapped with the writing... Can't wait to say action." On Aryan's post, mom Gauri had commented, "Can't wait to watch." Shah Rukh, too, had left a comment on the post that read, "Wow... thinking... believing... dreaming done, now onto dare... wish you the best for the first one. It's always special."

In 2019, Shah Rukh had said that his son Aryan Khan has no plans of pursuing a career in acting. He had said on David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, “Aryan doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me. He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act'.”

