Suhana Khan looks confident in her first ad, Gauri Khan and Shweta Bachchan turn cheerleaders. Watch

Suhana Khan posted the video of her new advertisement as she became the face of Maybelline. This is her first international brand collaboration, ahead of her upcoming Bollywood debut. This milestone is being praised by her mother, Gauri Khan, cousin Alia and other friends and relatives. In fact, her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda's mother Shweta Bachchan also cheered for her soon after Suhana shared the video on Instagram. Also read: Suhana Khan responds after Shah Rukh Khan takes credit for her being ‘well brought up’ Suhana Khan impressed rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda's mom Shweta Bachchan with her new ad.

The advertisement features Suhana with Ananya Birla and Eksha Kerung. PV Sindhu is also a part of the campaign. Sharing the video, Suhana wrote in the caption, “Thrilled to be the new face of Maybelline New York and to share the space with these amazing women! @ananyabirla @ekshakerungofficial & @pvsindhu1.”

Soon after she shared the post, the comment section was flooded with compliments. Gauri Khan wrote, “I want this mascara now !!!!!!” “Love it !!! This is fabulous,” added Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. While Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba said, “Omggggg Big sis,” while her The Archies co-star Tara Sharma added, “Woohoo looking fab! Huge congrats.”

Suhana is the middle child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. She also has an elder brother Aryan Khan who will mark his debut in films as a director-writer. Her younger brother AbRam is currently studying in school.

Suhana is only days away from marking her acting debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Her first Hindi film, The Archies will stream on Netflix. It is based on the iconic Archies comics and will also launch Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor in Bollywood.

Suhana is reportedly dating Agastya. While neither of them have responded to the dating rumours, recently they were seen together at Tania Shroff's birthday bash. Tania is dating actor Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty.

Earlier this year, a source confirmed to Hindustan Times that Suhana and Agastya are indeed in a relationship. Suhana accompanied Agastya to a Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family last year. “Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members,” the source had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON