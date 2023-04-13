Suhana Khan responds after Shah Rukh Khan takes credit for her being ‘well brought up’

Suhana Khan recently earned praise from her fans as well as her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan on becoming the brand ambassador of Maybelline and attending the brand event in a red co-ord set. She has now responded to Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram post in which he showered her with praise. Also read: Suhana Khan becomes the brand ambassador for Maybelline ahead of debut, Reddit says 'privilege is real' Suhana Khan at the Maybelline event on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

Sharing a video of Suhana from the event, Shah Rukh had written on Wednesday, “Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love you my Lil Lady in Red!” Reacting to the post, Sara wrote in the comments section, "Awww love you!! So cute," kiss emojis and heart emoticons.

While Shah Rukh's post garnered 2.3 million likes, Suhana's comment itself received more than 35000 likes. A fan even reacted to Suhana's comment, “@suhanakhan2 always gearing up the competition with the esthetic look of yours (p.s: Shah Rukh sir clearly has the credit of raising this beauty gem in this world).”

Shah Rukh Khan had posted a video of Suhana Khan.

Suhana was the star of the Maybelline Squad Reveal event in Mumbai on Tuesday, along with Eksha Kerung and Ananya Birla. All of them were dressed in red or pink.

In January, Shah Rukh had praised Suhana's all-black look at the grand launch of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah. Sharing her picture in a black gown, Shah Rukh had written, “Too elegant baby… so contrary to the pyjamas you wear around the house!” She had simply responded with a "thanks" in the comments section.

Suhana has bagged her first international brand assignment even before her film debut. She is set to debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies this year. It is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will be released on Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda.

