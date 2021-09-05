Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan poses with Pune Metro staff amid reports of him shooting for Atlee's next, see pic
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan poses with Pune Metro staff amid reports of him shooting for Atlee’s next, see pic

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly shooting his upcoming film with director Atlee in Pune. Pictures of the actor posing with the staff of Pune Metro have surfaced online. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Pune, reportedly filming for Atlee's next. 

Although Shah Rukh Khan is yet to confirm, photos from Pune have hinted that the actor is in the city and filming for his upcoming film with Tamil director Atlee. Earlier this week, reports began doing the rounds that Shah Rukh is headed for Pune to shoot for the movie. 

In pictures shared by fan accounts, Shah Rukh was dressed in an all-black ensemble and posed with the staffers of Pune Metro. His hair was covered while he wore a pair of sunglasses in the picture and a mask. Shah Rukh was also photographed giving autographs. 

On Saturday, blurry images of Shah Rukh at the platform of a metro station in Pune surfaced online. Although the actor's face wasn't clearly visible, fans suggested it was the actor, surrounded by his team. 

 

For a while now, there have been rumours about Shah Rukh's collaboration with Atlee. In October 2019, in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter, Atlee was asked about working with Shah Rukh. The filmmaker said, “I have a huge amount of love and respect for #SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it.” 

Within a few weeks, Atlee's wife Priya Mohan shared a picture of the couple posing with Shah Rukh, fuelling speculations of them working together. The film also reportedly stars Nayantara. 

Also read: Gauri Khan designs luxury apartments in Mumbai. See pics of the classy bedrooms, stylish chandeliers

Shah Rukh hasn't officially announced a movie since the release of Zero. The Aanand L Rai directorial hit the screens in December 2018 and was panned by the critics. The film also failed at the box office. Shah Rukh has since been tight-lipped about his upcoming projects. 

Besides Atlee's film, Shah Rukh is also set to appear in Pathan. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and is directed by Siddharth Anand. 

Topics
shah rukh khan atlee
