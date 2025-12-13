Shah Rukh Khan reaches Kolkata ahead of his meeting with Lionel Messi, brings son AbRam along with him

After sending fans into a frenzy by hinting at a meeting with football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata, Shah Rukh Khan has now seemingly confirmed the buzz. The superstar was spotted arriving in the city ahead of the much-talked-about meeting and he didn’t come alone this time. Shah Rukh was accompanied by his youngest son, AbRam Khan. On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to tease that he would be sharing the stage with Lionel Messi in Kolkata.

Shah Rukh reaches Kolkata

Early on Saturday, Shah Rukh was spotted arriving in Kolkata with his youngest son, AbRam. The superstar was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. Several videos of Shah Rukh exiting the airport have surfaced on social media.

In the videos, Shah Rukh is seen making a swift exit from the airport, closely escorted by his security team. One can also catch a brief glimpse of AbRam walking alongside him, with Shah Rukh holding his son’s hand as they make their way out of the airport.

Shah Rukh is seen wearing jeans, paired with a dark jacket. Meanwhile, AbRam is seen in a relaxed all-black attire.

His visit to Kolkata comes amid buzz about a meeting with Messi in the city. On Thursday, Shah Rukh took to social media to tease that he would be sharing the stage with the global football icon for an event on 13 December at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Taking to X account (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh wrote, "This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata… and hoping the day ride is completely ‘Messi’. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium."

Messi in India

Footballer Lionel Messi landed in Kolkata early on Saturday morning with thousands of fans thronging the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport to catch a glimpse of the Argentine player.

Messi is in the country for his GOAT India Tour 2025 three-day, which will be held across four cities, starting with Kolkata. Upon deboarding his flight, Messi was seen surrounded by security personnel and airport ground staff members, who were seen capturing his arrival.

This is Messi's second visit to India. The footballer last travelled to Kolkata in 2011 for a friendly game against Venezuela. The legendary footballer's tour starts on Friday in Kolkata, following which he will travel to Hyderabad the same day. On the second day of his tour, Messi will be in Mumbai, and conclude his visit in New Delhi on Monday. The footballer is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence before leaving the country.