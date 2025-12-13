Kolkata forgets sleep, December chill as Lionel Messi lands at 2:26 am; airport, street, hotel turn mini Argentina

An installation view of an exhibition on footballer Lionel Messi at Aikyatan by the Argentina Football Fan Club ahead of his Kolkata visit.(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times) Kolkata turned into a vibrant fan zone as thousands greeted Lionel Messi. The chaos in the Hyatt Regency and the airport reflected the city's football passion. Kolkata did not sleep on Friday night. As the December cold crept into the city, thousands of football-crazy supporters gathered outside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, counting down the hours for a moment many had dreamt of all their lives — the arrival of Lionel Messi.

When the Argentine legend’s private jet touched down at 2.26 am on Saturday, the airport erupted. Gate 4 of international arrivals became a wall of sound as chants of “Messi! Messi!” pierced the night air. Argentina flags fluttered above heads, mobile phone flashlights sparkled like stars and drums thumped relentlessly as fans surged from gate to gate, hoping for even a second-long glimpse of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Children sat on their parents’ shoulders, some wrapped in jackets far too big for them. College students skipped sleep entirely. Elderly supporters leaned against barricades, refusing to leave. The cold barely registered — adrenaline and anticipation kept the crowd alive through the long wait.

Security, however, had the final word. Surrounded by a massive protective cordon, Messi was swiftly taken out through a VIP exit and driven away under police escort. For many who had waited since evening, the night ended without seeing their hero. Only a handful of airport staff caught a fleeting sight of Messi stepping off the Gulfstream V, dressed in a black suit over a white T-shirt, before he disappeared into the convoy.

From the airport, the frenzy spilled onto the streets. As word spread that Messi was en route to the Hyatt Regency, fans raced through near-empty roads, scooters and cars trailing the convoy at a distance. By the time the motorcade reached the hotel around 3.30 am, another crowd — equally determined and sleepless — was already waiting.

Inside the Hyatt Regency, chaos replaced calm. The lobby echoed with chants as fans sprinted across corridors shouting Messi’s name. Sky-blue jerseys, scarves and Argentina flags transformed the space into an impromptu Albiceleste fan zone. Exhausted supporters collapsed onto sofas, others paced endlessly, eyes fixed on elevators and entrances.

Families had turned the hotel into their base camp. Mothers soothed crying infants while teenagers rehearsed what they would say if they saw Messi. Some fans had booked rooms purely to stay close to the legend, hoping luck might tilt their way by morning. Security sealed off the entire seventh floor as Messi checked into his suite, ensuring no movement anywhere near his room.

Outside, the madness refused to die down. Street vendors did brisk business selling Messi No. 10 jerseys and flags. Fans in wigs and full Argentina colours posed for photos, refusing to leave despite the cold biting harder as dawn approached. Sleep became irrelevant — this, they insisted, was history unfolding in their city.

Kolkata, a city long steeped in football folklore, surrendered once again to a legend. For one long night, airports, roads and a hotel lobby became stages of devotion, as Messi’s arrival turned winter darkness into a festival of noise, hope and unfiltered emotion.