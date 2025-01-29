Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan who said they want to touch him at Dubai event: 'Aise thodeina bolte hai publicly'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in Dubai, interacted with his fans during an event hosted by the DAMAC Properties. Several videos and pictures of the actor have emerged on social media platforms. Shah Rukh also made his signature pose and repeated lines from his films during the event. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan says he 'looks like 30' even though he will be 60; talks about King director Sidharth Anand being strict) Shah Rukh Khan attended an event in Dubai recently.

Shah Rukh responds to fan who said they love him

In a clip, a fan sitting in the audience screamed, "I love you." The actor coolly replied, "I also love you, dialogue toh bolne de, aur kitna pyaar karega (let me say the dialogue, how much more will you love me)?" When the fan replied that the love was for life, Shah Rukh smiled.

What Shah Rukh said when a fan wanted to touch him

Another fan expressed his love for the actor, and he responded, "I know, I also love you. We can marry after this." The fan also said, "I want to touch you." At this, Shah Rukh replied, "Arre aise thodeina bolte hai publicly (who says like this publicly)? 'I want to touch you touch you touch you'. Mereko bhi sharam aati hai. Aise thodeina publicly koi bolega aese...Abhi hoon main yahi pe hoon mai, jaa nahi raha hoon (I also feel shy. Will anyone say like this publicly…I'm here now, not going anywhere) . I'm here for some time. I have to spend some time with you all."

Shah Rukh draws similarity between himself, Dubai

In another video, Shah Rukh said, "Just like Dubai and the people of Dubai, I don't know if its a good thing or a bad thing, I think it's a nice thing, I don't sleep at night. This is the city that doesn’t sleep either. We're all working, which I'm doing all the time, or entertaining, and having a great time. That’s what is common between me and Dubai. We don't sleep at night."

Shah Rukh is currently in Dubai

Shah Rukh has been in Dubai for a few days now. Recently, he attended an event at the Global Village in Dubai. There, too, the actor entertained the audience and interacted with them. He repeated lines from his movies, such as Jawan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Don, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, among others.

The actor left the crowd hooting and cheering as he danced to his songs, including Chammak Challo, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and Chaiyya Chaiyya. Shah Rukh also sang Chaleya, the hit track from his film Jawan.

About Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, being directed by Sidharth Anand. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, and actor Abhishek Bachchan will also be part of the film.