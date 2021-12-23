Shah Rukh Khan returns to work for first time since Aryan Khan's arrest and bail, shows long hair look. See pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was seen back at work after months. His son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case in October, after which, Shah Rukh took a break from work and public life.

Shah Rukh was seen in a black T-shirt with his long hair tied in a bun. He also wore sunglasses and his pictures were shared on social media by his fan clubs. Check it out.

Shah Rukh was last seen outside the Arthur Road Jail on October 21, where he had visited Aryan and met a few other people who were waiting to meet their own family members inside.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise ship off the shore of Mumbai. He was kept in jail for almost a month before being let out on bail. Post that, pictures of a happy Shah Rukh Khan posing with his lawyers were circulated on social media.

In its detailed order in the drugs-on-cruise case, the high court had said that prima facie no positive evidence was found against the accused to show that they had conspired to commit an offence. Aryan later moved the court for relaxation of his weekly attendance mandate. The Bombay High Court granted him relief.

No drugs were found in Aryan Khan’s possession while the quantity recovered from other accused was ‘small’ under the NDPS Act, the court noted. NCB has alleged it seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of MDMA ecstasy after its raid on the cruise ship.

Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018's Zero. He has not announced his next project since. There are, however, reports that he will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathan with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

