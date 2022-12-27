Shah Rukh Khan reveals he wants to do a film like Leon: 'Where I am older, quiet guy, very intense with a grey beard'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he wants to do a film like Leon: The Professional and portray the character of an 'older, very intense and quiet guy', with a grey beard and matching hair. In a recent interview, Shah Rukh also spoke about his upcoming project Pathaan saying that it is the action film he 'came here to do 32 years ago' and hopes he will 'carry it off' at 57. He also joked that he is 'Batman at night, Superman in the morning, and Spider-Man in the afternoon'. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan was at his wittiest best as he responded to fan's question on Pathaan trailer release date)

Leon: The Professional (1994) is a French action-thriller written and directed by Luc Besson. It stars Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, and Natalie Portman. The plot centres on Leon, a professional hitman, who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old Mathilda Lando after her family is murdered.

Talking about his bucket list, Shah Rukh Khan said on Scoop with Raya, “I want to do everything. I want to do good guys, bad guys, mean guys, happy guys, loving guys, fighting guys. This year has been very interesting because I have done Pathaan, which is the action film I came here to do 32 years ago. So, hopefully, at 57 I still look like I’ll carry it off. I have done a film, which I always wanted to try the south Indian genre. It’s a different set of doing. It’s called Jawan. And then I always wanted to work with Rajkumar Hirani. You know we have been trying to work since 3 Idiots & Munna Bhai MBBS. So, finally, that’s happening.”

He also said, “After this, I want to do a film like Leon: The Professional. Not Leon but a film like where I am older, quiet guy, very intense with a grey beard & grey hair. I don’t know. I am very playful about it. I don’t take the characters and roles that I do. I just want to tell a story, somebody has the desire to tell. And I want to tell it to the best of my capabilities. So, if a director has a story and says this is what we love, I will say, I also love it. Now let me try and make it the best that I can for you. So, I enjoy it. I am Batman at night, Superman in the morning & Spider-Man in the afternoon. So, I just want to play all kinds of characters.”

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, is an action thriller that features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from this, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Atlee's upcoming action-thriller Jawan with Nayanthara. He also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

