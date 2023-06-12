Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he's quit smoking, reacts to troll who says 'you really think you're handsome' on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan conducted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter on Monday and answered several questions about himself, his upcoming films Jawan and Dunki, his kids and even gave hilarious responses to a troll. He also revealed if he has quit smoking. The actor has been interacting with his fans quite frequently ever since his last release Pathaan. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan calls himself a biased father ahead of Suhana's film debut with The Archies

Shah Rukh Khan on smoking

Shah Rukh Khan conducted 'Ask SRK' on Twitter. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

The actor kickstarted the ‘Ask Me Anything’ round and tweeted, “Ok 15 minutes #AskSRK because we all need our 15 minutes of Game.” A user asked him, “Have you quit smoking?” “Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick,” replied Shah Rukh sarcastically.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to troll

Another Twitter user asked him, “#AskSRK Do you really think you're handsome?” The Pathaan actor responded to the troll in a hilarious way. He wrote back, “No not at all. I know I am handsome ha ha.” Someone else asked him, “Sir coming from a middle class background how difficult was this journey for you.” “Life in overall has been very good to me. Audience and everyone has given too much love…so not difficult at all really,” Shah Rukh summed it up.

Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan

The actor also replied to several questions about his next film, Jawan with Atlee. When a fan asked him, “Which was physically more challenging for you? Dunki or Jawan?”, Shah Rukh picked Jawan. He also revealed that he plans to watch the film with the director in the evening.

Yet another fan asked Shah Rukh, “When Jawan trailer will be out sir? and why am feeling there is no enough promotion for Jawan?” He assured him, “The fact that you are asking about Jawaan is promotion enough!” “If I tell u, then it won’t be a tease ja?” he told one more fan who asked about the teaser of Jawan.

Shah Rukh wrapped up the session and told everyone, “Need to go now have lots of meetings pending. Have to organise the minutes of the meeting and do some research….Naah just messing with you all. Just going and sitting with my daughter Suhana now. Love u all have a good life. Thanks for #AskSRK.”

