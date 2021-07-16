Shah Rukh Khan reviews Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan: 'We should all make more films like it'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared his good wishes for his Don director, Farhan Akhtar, and his latest film, Toofaan. Shah Rukh took to Twitter on Friday to share with his fans that he has watched the movie and liked it.

"Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan," Shah Rukh Khan wrote.

Toofaan stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role as a street goon-turned boxing champion. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in important roles. The film released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Toofaan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and has earned mixed reviews from critics. The Hindustan Times review of the movie read, "Toofaan is the kind of film you would make after someone forces you to sit through a hundred popular Hindi films, and asks you to crunch them up and regurgitate the result. It does not seem like a passion project, but a film school assignment."

Farhan has worked with Shah Rukh twice, in Don and Don 2. Shah Rukh played the lead in the movie, which was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's hit movie, Don. Released in 2006, Don also featured Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar and Om Puri.

Also read: Toofaan movie review: Farhan Akhtar brings brawn but there is no heart in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's most filmy film ever

On the movie's 13th anniversary, Farhan had written in a tweet, "The number 13. Lucky for some. Unlucky for others. Don doesn’t give a damn..!! He creates his own destiny. Boom. A big shout out to the best cast and crew one could have hoped for to recreate this classic.” The film amassed a big fan following with Farhan and Shah Rukh regularly getting requests to make a third part of the series.