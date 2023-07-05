Karan Johar said this when asked if Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

After the first trailer for Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was unveiled on Tuesday, speculations were rife that Shah Rukh Khan may appear in a cameo in the film that features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Director Karan Johar has now responded to the rumours and denied Shah Rukh's cameo appearance in the movie, which also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi and is set for a theatrical release on July 28. (Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has cameos by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara, not just Ananya Panday)

Karan Johar on Shah Rukh Khan's cameo

Shah Rukh Khan will not be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hours after he shared the film's trailer, Karan Johar was on a live session with his fans on Instagram. One of whom asked if Shah Rukh Khan would be seen in the film. Karan then replied: “No, he is not (in the film) but his love and blessings are always with me. He is family to me and he was the first person to put out the first unit of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

One of his fans also wondered if Karan Johar himself will be seen in the film, to which the filmmaker replied, "Fortunately for all of you, I'm not in the film." The filmmaker denied SRK's presence in the film, but added, "There are three surprise cameos in the movie. I'm not revealing any of the names."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per latest reports, some of the actors that will make cameo appearances in the film are Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Shah Rukh is a close friend and often collaborates with Karan on his films. He had a special appearance in Karan's last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which featured Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles and also starred Aishwarya Rai.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a typical entertainer coming from Karan Johar's well-known world of close-knit families and set amid a grand backdrop. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years. It also reunites Ranveer and Alia for the second time onscreen - their last outing together was the critically and commercially successful film Gully Boy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON