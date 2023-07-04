Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer live updates: Fans spot Ananya Panday as she dances with Ranveer Singh
Live

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer live updates: Fans spot Ananya Panday as she dances with Ranveer Singh

Jul 04, 2023 04:58 PM IST
OPEN APP

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Ranveeer Singh and Alia Bhatt are back with a love story. Check out live updates of Karan Johar film's trailer release.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan have come together for an extravagant Karan Johar film, trailer of which was unveiled on Monday. Check out all the live updates about the film's trailer. 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still (left): screenshot of Ananya Panday's alleged cameo appearance in trailer.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still (left): screenshot of Ananya Panday's alleged cameo appearance in trailer.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 04, 2023 04:57 PM IST

    Alia on shooting for Tum Kya Mile post pregnancy

    Hours after the trailer dropped, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories for a short AMA session with fans. When asked about her experience of shooting for the song Tum Kya Mile post pregnancy, Alia shared a picture of herself from the shoot in Kashmir. Along with it, she wrote, "This was from the last day of shoot... I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy... but I am very grateful and feel privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding."

  • Jul 04, 2023 04:37 PM IST

    Fans react to Ananya Panday's cameo in trailer

    Some eagle-eyed fans spotted Ananya Panday in the trailer and believe she is dancing alongside Ranveer Singh. Sharing the screenshot of Ananya’s alleged cameo in a song, a person tweeted, “Ananya and Ranveer? Bye”.

    Read the full story here

  • Jul 04, 2023 04:17 PM IST

    Ranveer has been singing Tum Kya Mile ever since it was recorded

    Alia Bhatt revealed during an AMA session post the trailer release that Ranveer Singh has been singing Tum Kya Mile all the time, ever since it was created by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 03:44 PM IST

    Watch the RRKPK trailer once again

    The Rocky Aur Rani trailer brought back Ranveer and Alia's hit pairing after Gully Boy and Jaya Bachchan back to the small screen after long. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 03:07 PM IST

    Anurag Kashyap is impressed with RRKPK trailer

    “This looks so much fun. Totally unexpected…songs aur teaser dekha tha toh aisa nahi laga tha (I didn't feel the same after watching songs and teaser),” Anurag Kashyap wrote in reaction to Somen Mishra's post on Instagram.

  • Jul 04, 2023 02:41 PM IST

    Film industry hails RRKPK trailer 

    Several filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Vasan Bala, Raj Mehta to actors Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and many others have praised Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer. Read full story here. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    Mouni Roy gives Brahmastra co-star Alia a special shoutout 

    Mouni Roy wrote about the trailer on Instagram, “Oh my god!!!!! Sucha blast can only imagine what the movie is gonna be like Congratulations already @ranveersingh @karanjohar @apoorva 1972 & my dearest A @aliaabhatt Khela hobei hobe.”

  • Jul 04, 2023 01:35 PM IST

    Karan Johar says Ranveer and Alia Bhatt are new SRK-Kajol

    Karan had cast Shah Rukh and Kajol in his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He says Ranveer and Alia are also friends and that is the result of their successful chemistry. Read full story here. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 01:04 PM IST

    Shamita Shetty reacts after mention in RRKPK trailer 

    Shamita reacted to Karan Johar's Instagram post about the trailer, saying "Lovin it!!!! (heart emojis) can’t wait to watch it!!!! @karanjohar all d best."

  • Jul 04, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    Know more about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer shows two very opposite Rocky and Rani, played by Alia Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, respectively, coming up with an idea of making a ‘switch’. Read full story here

  • Jul 04, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    Watch the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer here.

    The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan is finally out. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    Does Rani Mukerji have a cameo in RRKPK?

    Karan Johar had shared this picture with Rani Mukerji few days back. The name of Alia's character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is also Rani. It remains to be seen if Rani has a cameo in Karan's new film. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan had praised the film teaser 

    Shah Rukh Khan had praised the film teaser. He had written on Instagram, “Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle (Yash Johar) must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only you can do. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew.”

  • Jul 04, 2023 11:17 AM IST

    Dharmendra's BTS glimpse from set

    Last month, Dharmendra had shared a behind-the-scene picture from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani sets. The veteran actor plays Rocky's (Ranveer Singh) grandfather in the film. Read full story here.

  • Jul 04, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    Watch RRKPK song Tum Kya Mile before the trailer arrives

    Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh channeled Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol in the first song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Watch here. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    Had you noticed this plot reveal?

    If one looks closely at new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Pre Kahaani stills, they can find a major plot twist in the pictures of Dharmendra and Shabana. Read full story here. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    Trailer to be out at noon

    The much-anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer will be unveiled on Monday at noon. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    Tum Kya Mile had landed into a controversy

    Tum Kya Mile singer Shreya Ghoshal had responded to Karan Johar's post in which he called himself, Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya a ‘dream team’ but she had deleted it. Read full story here. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 09:33 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt shot Tum Kya Mile four months after Raha's birth

    Watch Alia Bhatt talk about shooting for Tum Kya Mile with Ranveer Singh in Kashmir, four months after she gave birth to daughter Raha. Read full story here. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 09:14 AM IST

    Ranveer Singh's pocket friendly version of Tum Kya Mile

    Ranveer Singh has shared a funny video of himself as he teased Alia Bhatt's recent clip from the beach lip-syncing to their song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Read full story here. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 08:57 AM IST

    Alia and Ranveer's pics from RRKPK are enough to hype up the film

    Karan Johar had shared new stills from the film with the caption: “Ishq ne kaha mausam ki suni hai… ishq ne mausam banaya hai (love has never listened to weather, love is actually behind making the mood of the weather).”

  • Jul 04, 2023 08:46 AM IST

    Internet not happy with Rocky Aur Rani's first look test

    Karan Johar gave fans a peek inside the first look test of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani but those on social media called it ‘disappointing’. Read full story here. 

  • Jul 04, 2023 08:41 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's latest romantic stills

    As we eagerly await the trailer, director Karan Johar has increased our excitement by sharing the latest stills from the film, setting the internet on fire. Read full story here. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh alia bhatt karan johar jaya bachchan dharmendra shabana azmi rocky aur rani ki prem kahani + 5 more

Kriti Sanon opens production house Blue Butterfly Films with sister Nupur

bollywood
Published on Jul 04, 2023 09:24 PM IST

Kriti Sanon surprised her fans with the announcement of her production house. It is called Blue Butterfly Films.

Kriti Sanon launched her new production house Blue Butterfly Films.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vidya Balan: I sleepwalked through some glamours parts at the start of my career

Vidya Balan, who will next be seen as a detective in Anu Menon's murder mystery Neeyat, recalls how she ‘sleepwalked’ through glamorous roles initially.

Vidya Balan recalls she sleepwalked through glamorous roles at the start of her career(AFP)
bollywood
Published on Jul 04, 2023 08:39 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

CBFC orders 21 cuts to Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal's film

The Central Board of Film Certification has granted A certificate along with 21 cuts to the film that stars Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal star in the film which is directed by Honey Trehan.
bollywood
Updated on Jul 04, 2023 08:28 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shekhar Kapur says Masoom sequel will explore the idea ‘what is home’

Shekhar Kapur has revealed the details about the sequel to his 1983 directorial debut Masoom. He also revealed why he wants to make the film.

Shekhar Kapur has shared details about the sequel to his directorial debut film Masoom.(AP)
bollywood
Published on Jul 04, 2023 07:15 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Fans spot Ananya Panday in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

The appearance of Ananya Panday in one frame of the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was spotted by fans. Check out their reaction below.

Many fans spotted Ananya Panday in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
bollywood
Published on Jul 04, 2023 05:45 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Mumtaz says Mehmood urged Dilip Kumar to work with her

Mumtaz recalls how it was Mehmood who made Dilip Kumar work with her on their first film together - Ram Aur Shyam.

Mumtaz and Dilip Kumar in a still from Ram Aur Shyam.
bollywood
Published on Jul 04, 2023 05:43 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan announces title of film with Kabir Khan

Kartik Aaryan, who's basking in the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, will reunite with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for a film directed by Kabir Khan.

Kartik Aaryan will star in Kabir Khan's next directorial Chandu Champion
bollywood
Published on Jul 04, 2023 05:15 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah reveals Anurag Kashyap helped her meet husband

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah has shared a picture with director Anurag Kashyap and said he's the 'reason she met her husband'. She married Hamza Amin in February.

Anurag Kashyap with Ushna Shah; the Pakistani actor with Hamza Amin at their wedding.
bollywood
Published on Jul 04, 2023 04:26 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani sing Aaj Ke Baad together; here's the fan verdict

Kartik Aaryan himself joked that Kiara Advani and him singing Aaj Ke Baad could make people ask them not to sing at all.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani recently sang a Satyaprem Ki Katha song together.
bollywood
Published on Jul 04, 2023 03:54 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Urmila Matondkar takes a dig at award shows for ignoring her in Satya

Urmila Matondkar took to Twitter to share photos of her character in Satya as the film completed 25 years. She spoke about being snubbed at award functions.

Urmila Matondkar posted on the occasion of Satya completing 25 years of release..
bollywood
Published on Jul 04, 2023 03:43 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra out, but Katrina Kaif is not leaving Jee Le Zaraa: Sources

Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' faces uncertainty as Priyanka Chopra opts out due to scheduling conflicts, while Katrina Kaif remains part of the cast. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, is currently delayed as the makers search for a replacement for Priyanka.

There are growing worries that Jee Le Zaraa will get shelved
bollywood
Updated on Jul 04, 2023 03:29 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's new still from Bawaal hints at intense love story

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan announced the teaser release date of Bawaal with a new still. The caption hinted at the plot of the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in a still from Bawaal.
bollywood
Published on Jul 04, 2023 03:21 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Half yearly report card of Bollywood: Pathaan, The Kerala Story among toppers, overall results average

The Hindi film industry didn’t have a lot of highs in the first half of 2023, except Pathaan and The Kerala Story. Disappointments like Adipurush and Shehzada dampened the spirit.

Stills from Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
bollywood
Updated on Jul 04, 2023 02:52 PM IST
ByRishabh Suri

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na turns 15: In Abbas Tyrewala's rom-com, fight meets flight

Abbas Tyrewala's directorial debut Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, which released on July 4, 2008, starred Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza as BFFs-turned-lovers.

Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
bollywood
Published on Jul 04, 2023 02:51 PM IST
ByDevansh Sharma

Kareena Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap hail Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Raj Mehta to actors Maniesh Paul, Kubbra Sait, Neha Dhupia have praised Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer.
bollywood
Updated on Jul 04, 2023 02:38 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out