Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer live updates: Fans spot Ananya Panday as she dances with Ranveer Singh

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan have come together for an extravagant Karan Johar film, trailer of which was unveiled on Monday. Check out all the live updates about the film's trailer.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still (left): screenshot of Ananya Panday's alleged cameo appearance in trailer.