Ranveer Singh unveils his goofy version of Tum Kya Mile, teases Alia Bhatt; Instagram says 'better than Adipurush VFX'

Ranveer Singh has shared a funny video of himself as he teased Alia Bhatt's recent clip from the beach lip-syncing to their song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ranveer posted the video in which he photoshopped himself in several places. (Also Read | Tum Kya Mile: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh channel SRK-Kajol in first song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani) Ranveer Singh shared a video on Instagram.

Ranveer shares goofy video

In the clip, Ranveer wore a beige shirt, denims and boots. He also opted for dark sunglasses. The video started with Ranveer doing several moves as the song played. For the background, he chose different beaches and photoshopped himself to those places. He unbuttoned his shirt and also shimmied in one segment.

Next, a blower was seen near him as he continue dancing. Ranveer went all creative as he also used CGI and danced infront of the Matrix digital rain. For a few brief moments, Ranveer also added Alia Bhatt's video in the background. The video ended with Ranveer taking off his sunglasses and extending his hand towards the camera. Ranveer captioned the post, "Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi thha (I didn't have the budget like Alia's reel)." He added the hashtag Tum Kya Mile and tagged Alia.

Alia reacts to Ranveer's video

Reacting to the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Legend!!!!!!" Anusha Dandekar posted a laughing emoji. Nimrat Kaur said, "Genius (raised hands and laughing emojis)." Rohan Shrestha commented, "Avatar level CG." A fan wrote, "Better than Adipurash VFX." Another person said, "Adipurush VFX team made this I can tell." An Instagram user said, "Adipurush's VFX team.. learn from them." A comment read, "Better than Brahmastra and Adipurush combined."

Alia also shared the video on her Instagram Stories.

Fans react to the clip

Many fans also liked Ranveer's new look. A person wrote, "You’re so sweet." A comment read, "How cute he is looking with his changed look. Denim shirts please Ranveer maintain this look only handsome." "That’s why I love you, I love your pagalpanti (madness)," wrote another person.

Alia also shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hahahahahahahahahah." Recently, Alia shared a video as she lip-synched to the song Tum Kya Mile while posing on a beach. She wrote, "Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe… hum toh gaate rahenge (First in the mountains and then on the beach, we will keep singing) #TumKyaMile." Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voices to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In the track, Ranveer and Alia could be seen romancing each other in the snowcapped mountains of Kashmir. Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer, Alia, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film will release in theatres on July 28.

