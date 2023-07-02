Tum Kya Mile BTS: Alia Bhatt shot song four months after Raha's birth, says ‘I really prepped myself’

On Sunday, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani dropped the behind-the-scenes video of the Tum Kya Mile song. It's the first song of the film to release, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the lead actors. During the making of the song, Alia reveals she shot for the song just after four months of giving birth to her daughter, Raha Kapoor. Also read: Ranveer Singh unveils his goofy version of Tum Kya Mile, teases Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt in the making video of Tum Kya Mile.

Tum Kya Mile making

Tum Kya Mile has been shot in Kashmir. The making of the song takes the viewers into the rehearsals. Ranveer Singh is heard saying, “The essence of the song goes along with the way it has been captured. There's a certain lyricism to it.” “It's like a quintessential ode to Yash Chopra kind of love song," said Alia.

Alia on filmming for Tum Kya Mile after pregnancy

While Alia briefly talks about Tum Kya Mile being her first love song shot in chiffon saree, Ranveer calls it his favourite track, ‘probably’. “When I see the final result, I feel so happy that something I can proudly say that I did four months after a baby. So, I really prepped myself up to this. I really wanted it to be outstanding,” Alia revealed.

Tum Kya Mile is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Composed by Pritam, the love song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Vaibhavi Merchant choreographed the song as it features the chemistry between Alia aka Rani, and Ranveer aka Rocky. The song has them romancing on the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is directed by Karan Johar. It's his directorial comeback after over six years. Besides Ranveer and Alia in the lead roles, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film will release in theatres on July 28.

After the success of the teaser, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Sunday announced the trailer release date of the film. Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar's venture Dharma Productions shared a video and shared, “4th OF JULYThe date when you get a closer look into Rocky & Rani's Prem Kahaani as the TRAILER. rolls out - we're so excited for you to finally see it! Flood the comment section with until the trailer arrives! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas on 28th July.”

