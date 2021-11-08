Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan cracks up as friend teaches her how to pose. See pics from day out in NYC

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan had a chill day out with her friends in New York City. Photos and videos shared by her friend Priyanka Kedia, show them at Central Perk, posing for a few photos and enjoying a walk.

In one video, Suhana is wearing a thick black jacket and ‘posing’ for a candid picture on a bridge. Priyanka is heard giving her directions on how to get the best post. “More longing in the eyes. And the hand, reach out, what are you seeing? What do you see,” she asked Suhana, who cracked up at the directions.

More photos show Suhana and Priyanka sharing a warm hug, another of Suhana walking in the park and a few more of their other friends. Both Suhana and Priyanka are students at the New York University's Tisch School of Drama.

Suhana Khan at Central Park.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been in news since last month, after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case on October 3. After spending close to three weeks in jail, Aryan was let out on bail. Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri have made no public comment about it so far.

Suhana, however, has been sharing updates on Instagram. She wished her parents on their anniversary, Shah Rukh on his birthday and even shared a childhood picture of herself and Aryan with Shah Rukh, after he was granted bail.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested so far in the case. Aryan was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning on Sunday, however, he could not appear, citing fever. "Due to a slight fever, Aryan Khan will not be coming," said an NCB Official.

