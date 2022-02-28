Suhana Khan creates a ‘palat’ moment in lehenga and bindi, mom Gauri Khan calls her 'pure'. See photos

New pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan from a photoshoot in a pristine white lehenga have taken the internet by storm with fans and celebs both appreciating Suhana. The pictures were posted by fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Instagram on Monday morning with fans immediately showing their love for Suhana. In some of the photos, Suhana can be seen recreating the iconic ‘palat’ moment, as was seen in Shah Rukh's 1995 movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Also read: Ananya steps out with Suhana and Shanaya, asks paparazzi not to scream)

The pictures, posted in a carousel post, show Suhana in a variety of poses, wearing a chikankari white lehenga - she styled her look with a bindi. Suhana's mom Gauri Khan was among the first ones to comment on the post. "Pure," she wrote, following it with a heart emoji. Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan commented, "Gorgeous." Fans also showed their love for Suhana's desi ethnic look, calling her 'very beautiful' and 'lovely'.

Earlier this month, Suhana had joined brother Aryan Khan for the Indian Premier League auctions. Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the league and Suhana and Aryan filled in for the actor in their first joint appearance at the auctions.

Pictures from the event were shared by Indian Premiere League's Twitter account and showed Aryan and Suhana with Jahnavi Mehta, daughter of actor Juhi Chawla, who is also a co-owner of the team. Giving a shout-out to Aryan and Suhana, Gauri had shared Kolkata Knight Riders' post on Instagram Stories along with two heart emojis. Also read: Ananya says she watched Gehraiyaan with Suhana, Shanaya; reveals their reaction

Suhana returned to India after having been overseas for her studies for a couple of years. Suhana was studying at the New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. In Mumbai, she is often spotted hanging out with her friends - she recently caught up with BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday at a party.

