Ananya Panday says she watched Gehraiyaan with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor; reveals their reaction: ‘What is happening?’

Ananya Panday said that she watched Gehraiyaan with her childhood best friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, and called them extremely ‘reactive’ viewers. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

Suhana and Shanaya cheered for Ananya when Gehraiyaan released and posted about the film on their respective Instagram Stories. Ananya revealed that she was sitting with Suhana and Shanaya while they watched it.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ananya said, “I sat with them while they were seeing it. I sat between them - Shanaya was here (gestures to her left), Suhana was here (gestures to her right) - and they are the most reactive audience that you can get. Every scene, they were like, ‘Oh my God, what is happening? Tell us, Ananya.’ I am like, ‘Just watch the movie.’ But we celebrated after watching and that’s all I can ask for.”

Ananya also talked about the importance of girl best friends in her life. “Your girlfriends are your soulmates is what I truly believe. They are the ones who understand exactly what you are going through because there is such a sense of empathy and understanding and just being good listeners in that sense. I am not taking away from men in any way but that’s my experience with my girl best friends. There’s just a lot of love, encouragement, understanding and thoughtfulness with my girls,” she said.

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Ananya talked about her character in Gehraiyaan. “Tia has a heart that keeps shining in the midst of fear, chaos and darkness. This movie was one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, the way Tia’s character started growing on me, how I related to her and most importantly, the lessons this character had in store for me. The wait was tough, but it’s surely going to be so worth it. ,” she wrote.

