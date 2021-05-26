Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys pool date in New York with her girlfriends. See photos
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys pool date in New York with her girlfriends. See photos

New pictures of Suhana Khan and her girl gang surfaced online. They were all seen chilling in a swimming pool.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Suhana Khan with her friends in New York.

New photos of Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, unwinding with her girlfriends in New York have surfaced online. Her friends, Alana Markel and Priyanka Kedia, took to Instagram to share pictures of their swimming pool date.

(Drum emojis)... and scene,” Alana wrote in her Instagram post, and Suhana dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Others showered compliments on the images. “If u need to find my jaw it’s on the floor,” one Instagram user wrote, while another said, “Killing it.” Priyanka, meanwhile, posted the snaps on Instagram Stories without any captions.

Priyanka Kedia’s Instagram Stories

Currently, Suhana is stationed in New York, where she is studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She returned to the US in January after spending several months of the Covid-19 pandemic with her family. Last year, during the lockdown, she came to Mumbai to be with her parents and brothers. The family then travelled to the UAE for the Indian Premier League.

Suhana, like Shah Rukh, is inclined towards acting. She has starred in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London in 2018. The following year, she was seen in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Also read: Soni Razdan says Mahesh Bhatt tried to not favour her in Saaransh, recalls him cutting her scenes

Earlier, Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times that his children need to undergo extensive training if they decide to enter the film industry. Talking about his daughter, he said, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet.”

Shah Rukh, who was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018, is gearing up to make a comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film, which is yet to be officially announced, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suhana khan shah rukh khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dolls up for evening with ‘the ladies’. See photo

PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 08:51 AM IST
bollywood

Inside Suhana Khan's 21st birthday party in New York, with glam photoshoots and balloons; see pics, video

UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 02:47 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP