Anupam Kher, Rohini Hattangadi and Soni Razdan in a still from Saaransh.
Soni Razdan says Mahesh Bhatt tried to not favour her in Saaransh, recalls him cutting her scenes

  • It has been 37 years since Saaransh released. The movie was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Anupam Kher, Rohini Hattangadi and Soni Razdan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 07:10 AM IST

Soni Razdan opened up about working with Mahesh Bhatt in Saaransh. The actor, who starred alongside Anupam Kher and Rohini Hattangadi in the film, was dating the filmmaker at the time.

After 37 years of the film's release, Soni revealed that Mahesh was trying his best to not seem too favourable to her during the making. In the process, Soni noticed that Mahesh began to cut down many of her reaction shots.

"It was after the shoot was over, and the film was being edited by David Dhawan. Mahesh used to be at the editing studios at Rajshri Films in Worli, and since I lived in Tardeo in those days, I used to hop across quite often to hang out with them and watch the process of editing. In fact, I learned what I know today from those days. Anyway, as Mahesh and I were also dating then, he was trying to be very careful to not seem too favourable to me, and one day I noticed he started cutting a lot of my reaction shots in scenes. I felt the impact of the film was suffering but dared not open my mouth," she said, speaking with a leading daily.

Fortunately, people who watched the trial echoed her thoughts. "When the next trial took place, those who watched the film felt that my shots were badly edited and needed more footage as they were losing impact. Boy, was I relieved!" she added.

Saaransh marked Anupam's acting debut. The actor was just 28 years old when he played an aged, retired man in the film. As the film marked 37 years of its release, Anupam recreated an iconic scene from the movie.

Sharing a split-screen video of his scene from the film and his reenactment on Instagram, Anupam said, "As the day of my 37th year in Cinema comes to an end, here are my two performances of the same scene from #Saaransh. One from the actual film released on 25th May, 1984 & the other from 2021 at home. Which one you think is better? Also thank you for your love all these years. Jai Ho!"

saaransh mahesh bhatt anupam kher soni razdan rohini hattangadi

