bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan heads to the gym after a fun weekend with friends, see pic

Suhana Khan found her way to the gym on Monday. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter shared a mirror selfie from her workout session.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Suhana Khan shares a picture from her gym.

Suhana Khan has shared a new picture on her Instagram Stories on Monday. In a mirror selfie she took, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was seen wearing a grey sports bra, a beige pair of track pants, and had her hair tied back into a ponytail.

A number of dumbbells of different weights rested around her. The 21-year-old appeared alone in the gym. Suhana Khan shared the picture with a flexed bicep emoji.

Suhana Khan shared a picture from her gym.

Suhana's new picture comes a day after she was seen unwinding with her friends. In pictures, she and her friends shared on Instagram on Sunday, Suhana was seen wearing a black windcheater jacket over a black long-sleeved top and high-waist pants. She was seen posing with her friends at a few locations. The geotag for one of the photos read London.

Earlier that day, Suhana had shared an adorable black-and-white picture from her childhood, featuring Shah Rukh, to wish the actor on Father's Day. In the picture, Shah Rukh was seen kissing Suhana when she was a child. Suhana shared the picture with a simple caption: "Father’s Day". Shah Rukh reposted the image on his Instagram Stories and said he misses her. "Miss you baby (heart, blowing kisses and loved-up emojis) so much that I'm using emoji's (laughing emojis)," he said.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in sleek black dress, shares breathtaking view of sunset. See here

Suhana has been pursuing her higher studies in New York. She is a student of Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Owing to the pandemic, Suhana spent most of her time in India last year. She was often seen sharing pictures from her house, Mannat. She was also seen accompanying Shah Rukh to the UAE, to support his team Kolkata Knight Riders at the Indian Premier League. Suhana returned to the US earlier this year. She recently celebrated her 21st birthday and pictures from her birthday bash went viral.

