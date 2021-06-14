Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in sleek black dress, shares breathtaking view of sunset. See here
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in sleek black dress, shares breathtaking view of sunset. See here

  • Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, on Monday shared new pictures on Instagram. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 04:03 PM IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, on Monday took to Instagram to share two new pictures -- one of herself wearing a sleek black dress, and another of the sunset, perhaps taken from her New York City apartment.

Suhana Khan is studying filmmaking at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and often posts pictures from her home, which has a view of the NYC skyline.

"Bye," she wrote on her picture of the sunset, posted on Instagram Stories. She captioned the picture of herself with a black heart.

Suhana marked her own birthday with a special Instagram post, which she captioned, "twentyone." Taking to Instagram, her mother Gauri shared a picture of Suhana in a black-and-white polka dot dress, and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today , tomorrow and always ." Suhana wrote back, "I love you."

Suhana aims to become an actor like her father, although Shah Rukh Khan has said that he has stipulated all his children to first complete their education before pursuing their careers.

Also read: Inside Suhana Khan's 21st birthday party in New York, with glam photoshoots and balloons; see pics, video

Suhana, in an interview with Vogue in 2018, talked about how Shah Rukh’s stardom affected her as a child. “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious,” she said, adding, “I realised if I wanted to hug my dad, he’s my dad—I’m just going to hug him.”

suhana khan shah rukh khan

