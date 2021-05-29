Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is the queen of candids in new pics from birthday bash, see here

New pictures from Suhana Khan's birthday celebrations have been shared online by her friends. Suhana, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, turned 21 earlier this week, on May 22.

Suhana seems to have had three separate parties to mark the big day -- a get-together with her friends on the eve of her birthday, followed by another the next day, as well as a yacht party.

Her friend Palmer shared new pictures on Instagram on Friday, captioned, "Bday girl #1, bday girl #2, and Gillian watching us take these photos." Their friend Gillian replied in the comments section, "I represent everyone looking at these photos wondering how you guys are this beautiful."





Suhana marked her own birthday with a special Instagram post, which she captioned, "twentyone." Taking to Instagram, her mother Gauri shared a picture of Suhana in a black-and-white polka dot dress, and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today , tomorrow and always ." Suhana wrote back, "I love you."

Suhana is currently stationed in New York City, where she's a student at the Tisch School of the Arts. She departed for the US earlier this year, after having spent the major part of 2020 with her family in Mumbai, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She wants to become an actor. Shah Rukh in an earlier interview to Hindustan Times had said that he is of the firm belief that his kids should only enter the film industry after having completed their education.

Suhana, in an interview with Vogue in 2018, talked about how Shah Rukh’s stardom affected her as a child. “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious,” she said, adding, “I realised if I wanted to hug my dad, he’s my dad—I’m just going to hug him.”

