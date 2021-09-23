Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is back in black, shares three new selfies to brighten up your Thursday. See here

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared three new selfies on Instagram Stories. Suhana, who is a student at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, keeps her 2 million Instagram followers engaged with regular updates from her life.

She shared the new selfies online without any caption on Wednesday. She wore a black ensemble and carried a clutch. The photographs appeared to have been taken in a washroom.

A screenshot of Suhana Khan's Instagram Story.

Last week, Suhana had shared three photos of her Sunday outing. Her friend Shanaya Kapoor had written in the comments section, “This look is everything.”

Suhana has also shared glimpses inside her swanky New York City apartment, where she hosted a birthday party earlier this year. A recent Instagram post showed her lazing by the large windows of her house, with a spectacular view of the NYC skyline.

Suhana aims to follow in her father's footsteps and join the film industry as an actor, but as per conditions laid down by Shah Rukh for his children, she is first completing her formal education. Her elder brother, Aryan Khan, recently graduated from the University of Southern California.

Previously, in an interview with Vogue, Suhana talked about her dream of becoming an actor. “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest,” she said.