Suhana Khan shares glamorous headshots, fans gush over her ‘charming eyes’. See photos

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, took to Instagram Stories to share glamorous photos of herself from New York. She posed in a white sleeveless top, with her hair parted down the middle and cascading down her shoulders. She wore mascara and nude lipstick. “Headshots,” she captioned the collage, along with a zany emoji.

Fan clubs of Suhana widely shared the pictures online. On one such post, an Instagram user commented that she had ‘charming eyes’. “Hey pretty,” another wrote, while a third called her his ‘heartbeat’. Suhana Khan shared new pictures of herself on Instagram Stories.

Earlier this week, Suhana posed for an outdoor photoshoot. She gave her casual look a chic twist as she wore an oversized blue and white striped shirt over a black tank top and denim shorts. Black loafers and a lime green baguette bag completed the look. “Sunday,” she captioned her post.

Suhana is back in New York after several weeks of vacationing in Europe, including trips to Portugal and Serbia. She is studying at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Also see: Suhana Khan nails casual chic as she poses for outdoor photoshoot in New York. See pics

Suhana wants to follow in the footsteps of Shah Rukh and become an actor. She said in a previous interview that her parents realised that she seriously wanted to pursue a career in acting when they watched her perform in a school play. She was playing the role of Miranda in an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

While Suhana is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon, Shah Rukh has set a condition that she must complete her education before she signs her first film.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will soon make his comeback in films with Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen on the big screen in Zero, which released in 2018, but has been busy with his production ventures.