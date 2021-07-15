Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan sets hair goals in latest pic, save it for your next salon session

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a selfie.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Suhana Khan gave fans some inspiration for their next hair session at the salon.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a fresh selfie on Instagram. It shows her flaunting her hair--dark with golden highlights.

In the photo, Suhana is seen looking away from the camera while posing in a room with a large TV and a chandelier. She is wearing a black shirt and has styled her hair in tight curls. She shared a halo emoji with the post.

Suhana Khan's Instagram Story.

Suhana Khan has been sharing pictures from her life in New York almost daily. She is enrolled in a film studies course at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She often shares pictures of her apartment, her friends and all the parties she goes to.

On Wednesday, she shared a photo of herself from a party where she posed next to a giant red moon art installation. She was seen smiling brightly for the picture and her friends and fans left compliments for her on the photo.

Suhana spent a large part of her last year in Mumbai with her parents and siblings. She is the middle child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and has two brothers--Aryan and AbRam. While Aryan is interested in becoming a film director, Suhana has acting aspirations like her father.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra serves glam street style looks in new pics, fans call her gorgeous

However, Shah Rukh has said that all his kids would have to complete their education before they pursue a career in Bollywood. Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh had said, "Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet."

