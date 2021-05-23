Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan slays in green dress on birthday, Ananya Panday calls her 'Tinkerbell'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana, on Sunday took to Instagram to mark her birthday. She turned 21 on Saturday. She shared a picture of herself posing in a green dress, and captioned it, "Twentyone," adding a heart emoji.

Several of her fans and followers took to the comments section to wish her on the occasion. Her friend Ananya Panday called her 'Tinkerbell', while Ananya's mother, Bhavana, like Maheep Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar, dropped heart emojis.

"Happy birthday my love," wrote Deanne Pandey, and another person commented, "happy birthdayyyyy! sending so much love and well wishes your way."

Earlier, Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba had shared a couple of throwback pictures of the two of them. She'd captioned her post, which included two pictures of her kissing Suhana on the cheek, taken several years apart, "bday kisses for my A1." Suhana wrote back, "Hehehe I love you so much."

On Saturday, Shanaya Kapoor shared an old video of the trio dancing to the song Yeh Mera Dil, from Don. Shanaya captioned it, "happy birthday my sue we’re forever going to be dancing together #team." Navya on her Instagram Stories shared a picture with Suhana and wrote, "happy bday lil Suhaaaf! Love u 4 Lyf @suhanakhan2".

Suhana's mother, interior designer Gauri Khan, took to Instagram to share a picture of Suhana in a black-and-white polka dot dress, and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today , tomorrow and always ." Suhana wrote back, "I love you."