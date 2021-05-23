Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gets 'birthday kisses' from cousin Alia in unseen throwback pics

The birthday posts just keep on coming for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who turned 21 on Saturday. Her cousin Alia Chhiba took to Instagram to share some old pictures of them together.

Alia, sharing a couple of black-and-white pictures of Suhana and herself, wrote in her caption, "bday kisses for my A1." Suhana wrote back, "Hehehe I love you so much." The first picture showed a baby Alia planting a kiss on baby Suhana's cheek. The second picture featured exactly the same scene, but set many years later.





Suhana's childhood friends, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor dropped comments on the post. Ananya, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, wrote, "Missing you Alia," and Shanaya called them 'adorable'. "Happy birthday cuteness," wrote Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda on her Instagram Stories.

On Saturday, Shanaya shared an old video of the three friends dancing to the song Yeh Mera Dil, from Don. Shanaya captioned it, "happy birthday my sue we’re forever going to be dancing together #team." Navya on her Instagram Stories shared a picture with Suhana and wrote, "happy bday lil Suhaaaf! Love u 4 Lyf @suhanakhan2".

Suhana's mother, interior designer Gauri Khan, took to Instagram to share a picture of Suhana in a black-and-white polka dot dress, and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today , tomorrow and always ." Suhana wrote back, "I love you."

After graduating from Ardingly College in England, Suhana is studying films at New York University. She spent the large part of 2020 in Mumbai, amid the coronavirus lockdown, and is expected to make her acting debut soon. Shah Rukh in an earlier interview to Hindustan Times had said that he is of the firm belief that his kids should only enter the film industry after having completed their education.

