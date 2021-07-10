Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan stuns in unseen photos from ‘fun night’ with friend

Suhana Khan’s friend is missing her and shared throwback pictures with her on Instagram. In the photos, Suhana is seen wearing a black coat over a jumpsuit, with a Louis Vuitton bag in her hand. The jumpsuit seems to be the same dark blue velvet one she wore in pictures that went viral in April.

The only daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has an elder brother, Aryan Khan, and a younger brother named AbRam Khan.

While the first photo shared by Suhana’s friend Raina Soman was a blurry image of them walking on the streets, the second was more focused. “So far away :(,” Raina captioned the pictures of her and Suhana. Their friend Palmer Wells commented, “Fun night tho.”

On Friday, Suhana shared sunkissed pictures of herself, taken outdoors. She wore an olive-coloured top and dark green leather pants. Her photos got compliments from many, including Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. Raina also commented on the post and wrote, “This is what I’m talking about!!! Hot hot.”

Meanwhile, Suhana partied with her friends on Tuesday. Sharing pictures of them letting their hair down with their friends, her friend Orhan Awatramani wrote on Instagram, “If u lame that’s a shame u can’t hang with us... obs.”

Also read | Rahul Vaidya says Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 improved his bond with Abhinav Shukla: ‘We have moved on’

Like her father Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana wants to become an actor. She is currently studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and is expected to make her debut after graduating. She has previously acted in an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London and a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Even before making her Bollywood debut, Suhana is quite the social media sensation, with more than 1.9 million followers on her verified Instagram page. She also has several fan clubs dedicated to her.