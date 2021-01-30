A few fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been sharing pictures and videos from the shoot of his film, Pathan, in Dubai. Videos show how the film crew is working hard to shoot some high octane action scenes on the streets of Dubai.

In one video, a man, who appears to be Shah Rukh's stunt double, is seen dangling behind a large red truck. In another clip, he fights a man on top of the truck. The stunt crew is also seen tying safety harness on the man's belt in a video.

Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand and will also star Deepika Padukone. It marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after a long break. His last film was 2018's Zero. It was directed by Aanand L Rai and also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film was a critical and commercial failure.

While no official announcement has been made about the film yet, Deepika in a recent interview to Femina confirmed that she has started work on it. “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas,” she told the magazine.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli takes on troll who told her to 'get a job': 'I do have a job actually'

Recently, Shah Rukh was seen in a picture with Emirati talk show host Anas Bukhash. Anas shared the photo on Instagram earlier this week without mentioning when it was clicked. He geo-tagged Dubai in his post. Anas' followers got excited on seeing the two together, hoping that Shah Rukh would appear on his show for a guest.

Currently, Shah Rukh is in Mumbai. On Friday night, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport, dropping off his daughter Suhana. His son AbRam was also with them.