'Handsome' Shah Rukh Khan's new pic leaves fans in awe. See here
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's fans were awestruck after seeing him in a new picture, posted on Instagram on Thursday. Emirati talk show host, Anas Bukhash, shared a photo with the actor, leaving his fans and followers excited.
In the photo, the actor was seen in a sky blue linen shirt and white linen pants. He also woreg blue sunglasses and had his hair tied back in a ponytail. Anas was seen in a black shirt and black pants with a big smile on his face. "anasbukhash x shahrukh khan," he captioned his post. In social media lingo, the 'x' between two parties often signifies a collaboration.
The post, therefore, got Anas and Shah Rukh's fans excited about the actor's potential appearance on Anas' show. "We’ll be expecting him soon in ABTalks," wrote one. "Omg so cool, for ab talks ??," asked another. "The most handsome man on the planet," commented another.
The geotag for the post was for Dubai, where Shah Rukh was stationed for a few weeks last year during the IPL tournament. His team, Kolkata Knight Riders, was in fray for the coveted trophy.
Recently, after a hiatus of more than two years, Shah Rukh finally began work on his next film. He will be seen in Pathan, with Deepika Padukone. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, and will mark Shah Rukh's comeback to the big screen, almost three years after Zero. In an interview with Femina, while talking about her line-up of films, Deepika had finally confirmed being a part of the movie. “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas,” she had said
Zero released in 2018 to negative reviews and flopped at the box office. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. While Katrina has since starred in Bharat, Anushka has not announced her next project yet.
