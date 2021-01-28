Priyanka Chopra almost walked Cannes red carpet in an unzipped dress. Here's what happened
Priyanka Chopra will soon be releasing her autobiography, Unfinished. On Thursday, she gave her fans and followers a glimpse into the kind of stories and interesting anecdotes they can expect from her book.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the story of the last time she was at the Cannes Film Festival, in 2019. Priyanka revealed how, right before she was to walk the red carpet, her dress' zipper stopped working. "I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride," she wrote.
"Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished! Available for pre-sale now in the link in my bio," she added.
In 2019, Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, had also accompanied her to Cannes. She was representing a few brands and even hosted the Vanity Fair party with Nick.
Priyanka's book will be out in February. She is currently busy with the shoot of Citadel in London. The series is produced by the Russo Brothers and will also stars Game of Thrones and Bodyguard actor, Richard Madden.
Also read: Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's Malabar Hills home is an architectural masterpiece. See pics
Priyanka recently finished the shoot for Text For You, a romantic film co-starring Sam Hueghan and Celine Dion. Priyanka has also finished filming Matrix 4, with Keanu Reeves.
She recently had two back-to-back Netflix releases: The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Handsome' Shah Rukh Khan's new pic leaves fans in awe. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka almost walked Cannes red carpet in an unzipped dress. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's Malabar Hill home is an architectural masterpiece
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikkhil Advani: OTT platforms are not into chasing stars, that’s reassuring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Chandra: This is just the beginning, I have just started and I am here to stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanshu rallies for local Kutchi Artisans while on shoot for Rashmi Rocket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Film industry pin 100% hopes on crossing 50% mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag on biases in Bollywood: Everywhere it’s as fair or unfair as you want to see it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan: This new way of life is scary on its own
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya share pic of son on his first flight, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Somebody get that damn phone': Priyanka can't keep cool on Hot Ones episode
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann plays cricket in Assam, shares cute video of kids shouting his name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikrant Massey shares pic with fiancee, tells fans not to wish them. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu can't understand why female lust is seen as 'blasphemous' on screen
- Tabu has spoken about portraying unconventional characters and depicting complex relationships on screen. She said that she can't understand why there is a resistance about seeing seeing female lust on screen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor reminisces about her ‘first dance’ with Rishi Kapoor, shares video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox