Priyanka Chopra has shared a small glimpse at what her fans can expect from her upcoming memoir, Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra almost walked Cannes red carpet in an unzipped dress. Here's what happened

Priyanka Chopra has talked about the time she almost had to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 in a dress with a broken zipper. Here's how she and her team found a quick solution for it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:15 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra will soon be releasing her autobiography, Unfinished. On Thursday, she gave her fans and followers a glimpse into the kind of stories and interesting anecdotes they can expect from her book.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the story of the last time she was at the Cannes Film Festival, in 2019. Priyanka revealed how, right before she was to walk the red carpet, her dress' zipper stopped working. "I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride," she wrote.


"Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished! Available for pre-sale now in the link in my bio," she added.

In 2019, Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, had also accompanied her to Cannes. She was representing a few brands and even hosted the Vanity Fair party with Nick.

Priyanka's book will be out in February. She is currently busy with the shoot of Citadel in London. The series is produced by the Russo Brothers and will also stars Game of Thrones and Bodyguard actor, Richard Madden.

Priyanka recently finished the shoot for Text For You, a romantic film co-starring Sam Hueghan and Celine Dion. Priyanka has also finished filming Matrix 4, with Keanu Reeves.

She recently had two back-to-back Netflix releases: The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes.

