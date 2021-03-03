Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Jhanak Shukla is 25 now, and 'not earning anything', but she doesn't mind

Jhanak Shukla, the child artiste who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho, is now in her mid-20s, and has taken a step back from acting.

In a new video doing the rounds online, she said that she had worked a lot by the time she was around 15, and decided to take a break. "That's where I lost the track, when it comes to acting," she said. The video was shared on Tuesday by Brut India.

Jhanak, who also starred in the sitcom Karishma Kaa Karishma, said in the video that while she was an 'extrovert' when she was younger, she is now the 'opposite' of that and prefers spending alone time. She is now an archaeologist.

ALSO WATCH | Shah Rukh Khan & his sister get into a ferry at Mumbai's Gateway of India

﻿

"When I was young, I used to think when I'll be 24 I'll be earning a lot, and I'd be settled and married," she said, adding with a laugh, "I'm 25 and I'm not earning anything." Jhanak said that she eventually wants to move to New Zealand and work in a museum there, and live a 'quiet life'.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham son Jibraan Khan is all grown up now, see pics as he celebrates birthday

Last year, another of Shah Rukh's old co-stars, Jibraan Khan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, resurfaced. Son of actor Firoz Khan, Jibraan said in an interview that he does not want to ask his father for help to find work in the industry.

Meanwhile, Parzaan Dastur, the child actor from Shah Rukh's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, tied the knot with Delna Shroff earlier this year. Parzaan played a Sikh boy in the film,