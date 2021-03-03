Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Jhanak Shukla is 25 now, and 'not earning anything', but she doesn't mind
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Jhanak Shukla is 25 now, and 'not earning anything', but she doesn't mind

Shah Rukh Khan's child co-star from Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jhanak Shukla, spoke in a video about why and how she 'lost the track' in her acting career, and how she is 'not earning anything' right now.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Jhanak Shukla also appeared in Karishma Kaa Karishma.

Jhanak Shukla, the child artiste who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho, is now in her mid-20s, and has taken a step back from acting.

In a new video doing the rounds online, she said that she had worked a lot by the time she was around 15, and decided to take a break. "That's where I lost the track, when it comes to acting," she said. The video was shared on Tuesday by Brut India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sanjana Sanghi reveals how Irrfan Khan influenced her approach to acting

Little Kareena, Saif come together in Saba's throwback family pictures, see here

Varun channels his inner 'Bhediya'; Ayushmann, Arjun Kapoor can't stop laughing

Twinkle Khanna struggles to work from home as daughter Nitara does mischief

Jhanak, who also starred in the sitcom Karishma Kaa Karishma, said in the video that while she was an 'extrovert' when she was younger, she is now the 'opposite' of that and prefers spending alone time. She is now an archaeologist.

ALSO WATCH | Shah Rukh Khan & his sister get into a ferry at Mumbai's Gateway of India

﻿

"When I was young, I used to think when I'll be 24 I'll be earning a lot, and I'd be settled and married," she said, adding with a laugh, "I'm 25 and I'm not earning anything." Jhanak said that she eventually wants to move to New Zealand and work in a museum there, and live a 'quiet life'.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham son Jibraan Khan is all grown up now, see pics as he celebrates birthday

Last year, another of Shah Rukh's old co-stars, Jibraan Khan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, resurfaced. Son of actor Firoz Khan, Jibraan said in an interview that he does not want to ask his father for help to find work in the industry.

Meanwhile, Parzaan Dastur, the child actor from Shah Rukh's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, tied the knot with Delna Shroff earlier this year. Parzaan played a Sikh boy in the film,

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan kal ho naa ho preity zinta

Related Stories

bollywood

Gauri Khan shares a glorious throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, see here

PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:23 AM IST
bollywood

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was given a burial in Ra.One but Kareena Kapoor immersed his ashes?

UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:25 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP