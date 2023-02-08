Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan did what no party could: TMC leader Derek O'Brien praises film in Rajya Sabha speech

Derek O'Brien was all praise for Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia, calling the Bollywood actors 'India’s biggest global ambassadors'. While the film has been breaking and making new records at the box office, both in India and worldwide, Derek said the success of Pathaan has shown a mirror to the government and done what no political party could do. He also praised filmmaker Siddharth Anand for making Pathaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: 'Pathaan did what we couldn't...:' TMC MP praises SRK in Parliament

Also read: Hansal Mehta praises Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan, says 'you can't keep a good film and a good man down for too long'

A saffron swimsuit worn by Deepika Padukone in Pathaan song Besharam Rang was criticised before the film's release, with some calling for Pathaan’s boycott. However, since its release, many, including Derek, have hailed the film for upholding India’s cultural inclusivity as people did not give in to the ban and boycott calls against the film, and continued to watch it in cinemas in huge numbers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘A Bharat whose diversity is even more vivid and whose unity becomes more shakeable’ — these lines were turned into a film before they were written. Well done Siddharth Anand (director). Well done India’s biggest global ambassadors. Well done to those of you who made Pathaan. What we couldn’t do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country. We learn from them.” He further said, "Don’t mess with India’s biggest global ambassadors. You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan in a lead role on the silver screen after a gap of four years. He was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero (2018), which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and proved to be a box office failure.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is slowly closing the gap between itself and the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 at the domestic box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on Tuesday. He tweeted, "Pathaan is super-strong on (second) Monday (weekday rates) especially after collecting a humongous total till Weekend 2. Inches closer to KGF 2 Hindi lifetime business. (Week 2) Friday ₹13.50 crore, Saturday ₹22.50 crore, Sunday ₹27.50 crore, Monday ₹8.25 crore. Total ₹422.75 crore. Hindia. India business."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON