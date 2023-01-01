Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to Salman Khan’s Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki: Bollywood films to watch in 2023

The year gone by wasn’t one of the best for Bollywood and was largely dominated by films from the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu industries. This year, the Hindi film industry has a lot to offer – from Shah Rukh Khan making a silver screen comeback with not one or two but three big releases to Salman Khan reprising his Eid tradition with a theatrical release, the year seems to ride high on star value. There are also a lot of fresh pairings on screen to look forward to. While Ranbir Kapoor will star opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shah Rukh will star opposite Nayanthara in Jawan. Here are all the highly anticipated films to look forward to in 2023. (Also read: Best Indian film performances of 2022: Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi to Fahadh Faasil in Malayankunju)

Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu’s multi-starrer Kuttey is the first big film of the year. It will mark filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut and boasts of a celebrated star cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. It will hit theatres on January 13 and will revolve around several greedy characters trying to rob a van full of money.

Pathaan

Pathaan remains the most anticipated film of the year for three reasons: it marks Shah Rukh’s big screen comeback after four years, second, it's Shah Rukh opposite Deepika Padukone once again, and third, it is directed by Siddharth Anand of War (2019) fame and hints at similar scale of glamour and action. The film has already caught the attention of the moviegoers with two songs: Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan ruling the music charts. It will release ahead of Republic Day on January 25.

Shehzada

Shehzada is special for one major reason – it shows Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen action-packed avatar. The teaser was already a hit as it showed him striking the typical Shah Rukh Khan pose on top of a building in one scene, and smoking a cigarette while driving a Vespa scooter and sporting a gamjha tied around his head in the other. Kartik’s character will aim for the love of his family in this family entertainer which will release in theatres ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 10.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor is back as a lover boy in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar from Luv Ranjan of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame. The film is raising curiosity over its fresh pairing with Ranbir and Shraddha and an interesting teaser which showed the two of them showering each other with a bit too much love. There is definitely a twist in this love story overflowing with love. It will release in theatres around Holi on March 8.

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn would be back in a powerful role in this neo-noir action thriller Bholaa. It is the remake of 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi which was about a released prisoner who races against time to drive poisoned cops to a hospital in exchange for meeting his daughter, while evading criminals chasing him. The film also stars Tabu and will release on March 30.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Not just Shah Rukh, Salman too will be making his silver screen comeback this year after missing his annual Eidi last year. Not much is known about the plot of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but it does boast of a massive ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu and would also mark Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is by far the most anticipated film of the year as it brings a rare ensemble cast of Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi along with Gully Boy (2019) pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar has already promised to show a never seen before side of Jaya and there is a different feel to it as he returns to direction after several years. The behind-the-scene clip raised the curiosity of the audience as it hinted at Karan's brand of spilling drama and emotions. This one is on top of my not-to-miss list.

Jawan

2023 seems to be the year of Shah Rukh as he starts the year with Pathaan and ends it with Dunki with Jawan being his mid-year release on June 2. The teaser introduced him in a battered and bandaged avatar which is quite in contrast with his chiselled abs- look in Pathaan in which he also sports shoulder length hair. It is being directed by Atlee and will also star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan too has two big releases this year. After blocking Eid with his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor is also aiming to light up Diwali with Tiger 3 that would bring back his hit pairing with Katrina Kaif. The film will be third installment in the hit Tiger series after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal has several films in pipeline but only Sam Bahadur has been confirmed for release next year. While a few more might release this year, this Meghna Gulzar film remains his most anticipated film as he brings back the actor in uniform again in the role of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. It also brings back the Dangal pair of actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

2022 may not have been the year of Akshay Kumar despite multiple releases but he does have a few this year from the genre he does best – comedy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay and Tiger Shroff along with Prithviraj Sukumaran. We never know Tiger might repeat the success of his another two-hero film, War (2019).

Dunki

This Rajkumar Hirani film has an unusual pairing of Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu and is expected to offer something not already there in Shah Rukh’s filmography. The film is expected to be year’s last release ahead of the Christmas weekend.