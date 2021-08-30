Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan poses with friends and fans in unseen pictures. See here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has made a reappearance on Instagram, but only through his fanpages. Instagram accounts dedicated to him have been sharing two unseen pictures of Aryan.

In the first picture, he is posing with his friends. Aryan is wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a grey shirt. Also with him in the photo is Chunky Panday's nephew, Ahaan Panday. The group appears to be at a restaurant together.

In the second photo, which appears to have been clicked on the same day, judging by Aryan's outfit, he is posing with a fan and his family. As Aryan looks into the camera, his fans--a man, a woman and a child--pose with big smiles.

Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest son and child. The couple also has a daughter, Suhana Khan, and another son, AbRam. Aryan recently made a comeback on Instagram. He shared a picture in which he wore his university T-shirt with a large black hoodie over it. “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess,” he wrote in the caption.

Aryan recently graduated from University of Southern California, where he was pursuing a course in film studies. His sister Suhana is also pursuing a similar course at New York University.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why Aryan isn't allowed to be shirtless at home: 'Don’t do something a girl can’t do'

Shah Rukh had told David Letterman on his show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, that Aryan does not wish to be an actor like him. Instead, he is interested in filmmaking. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” the actor had said.

“He came and said ‘I don’t think I want to act’. And his issue was, which I think is very practical and honest. He said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you. So if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It’ll be ‘oh obviously he’s his son, so he will do well’. It’s in the genes. And if I don’t do well, it’ll always be look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing? So he said ‘I don’t want to be in that kind of position’,” Shah Rukh had added.