Shah Rukh Khan says he needs to learn Chicken 65 recipe after working on Jawan, reveals all the fun he had during shoot

Shah Rukh Khan has shared an update about the making of his film, Jawan. The film is being made under Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The actor has now talked about how all of them bonded during the making of the movie which also had Rajinikanth visiting the sets. Also read: Riteish Deshmukh reveals best thing about get togethers at Shah Rukh Khan's home

Taking to Twitter late Friday night, Shah Rukh wrote, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for your hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!”

SRK's tweet on Friday.

Amazon Prime commented on his tweet, “srk + nayanthara + anirudh + vijay sethupathi + thalapathy vijay + atlee = making everything so wholesome." Fans were convinced the film will eventually land on the streaming platform after its theatrical run.

Besides Shah Rukh, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu. It is written and directed by Atlee of Bigil fame. Anirudh Ravichander has given music for the film.

Shah Rukh's first look from Jawan raised anticipation among his fans as she sported and battered and bandaged look with something big on his mind. The film is an action thriller and is said to have Shah Rukh in a dual role.

Jawan is one of Shah Rukh's three films lined up for release next year. He has already wrapped up the shooting of his next, Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. This will be followed by Jawan on June 2, and then Dunki, in December, a Rajkumar Hirani film featuring Taapsee Pannu alongside Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero and had gone on a sabbatical before announcing three films one after the other this year.

