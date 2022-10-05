Riteish Deshmukh reveals best thing about get togethers at Shah Rukh Khan's home

The parties at Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra bungalow Mannat are legendary. The actor and his wife Gauri Khan frequently host parties and get togethers for their friends and colleagues from the industry. In a recent interview, actor Riteish Deshmukh revealed what he feels is the ‘best thing’ about the parties there and praised Shah Rukh. (Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Abbas-Mustan's house at 4.30am during Ramzan)

Riteish and Shah Rukh have briefly worked together in Heyy Babyy, a film where the latter had a cameo while Riteish starred as one of the leads. The two, however, have been friends in the industry. In a recent interview, Riteish opened up about the parties at Mannat and the one habit of Shah Rukh that amazes him.

On Unfiltered by Samdish, Riteish was asked to reveal something about Mannat and the actor responded, “Whenever there is a get-together at Mannat, the food is set at 3 am. But the best thing about Mannat is that the host, when you are leaving and walking towards your car, he comes himself and opens the door of your car, to say good bye. And that is Shah Rukh Khan for you.”

Recently, during her appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, Gauri had admitted that this habit of Shah Rukh annoyed her. "He is always seeing off the guests to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house,” she had said.

Shah Rukh will have a busy 2023, as he sees three releases in a year for the first time since 2004. He will be first seen in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan in January, followed by Atlee’s first Hindi film Jawan in June. He will then round off the year with his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON