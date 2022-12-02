Shah Rukh Khan says he waited for daughter Suhana Khan to call him to US, didn't take up work: 'She never called me'

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his big screen comeback after four years, while daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up to make her film debut in 2023. Shah Rukh has now revealed that he did not take up any work, when Suhana moved to the US as he thought she would feel lonely and would like him to join her. He talked about the same on the sidelines of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan bring Bollywood glamour to Red Sea Film Festival. Watch videos

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in his theatrical release, Pathaan, in January whereas Suhana Khan is part of the ensemble cast in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which is slated to be released on Netflix sometime next year.

Talking exclusively to Deadline, Shah Rukh said, “She never called me. I didn’t sign any films and I thought, ‘Maybe she’ll call me, maybe she’ll call me.’ So, I called her one day and said, ‘Listen, may I start working now?’ and she said, ‘Why aren’t you working?’ And I said, ‘I thought you’d call me and feel lonely in New York.’ ”

Suhana had moved from the UK to the US to pursue a film studies course from New York University. She shot for The Archies this year and made several glamourous appearances at multiple Diwali parties and film screenings in Mumbai in recent months. Shah Rukh even reacted to her Diwali pictures in a saree. As she shared her pictures on Instagram, he asked her if she had draped her saree by herself. She revealed it was her mom Gauri Khan, who had helped her in wearing the saree.

Shah Rukh will now be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial has John Abraham as the antagonist. It is an action film that will be released in theatres worldwide on January 25 next year. In the same year, Shah Rukh will also be seen in another action film, Jawan.

