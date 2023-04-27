Shah Rukh Khan shoots with Taapsee Pannu in leaked video from Dunki shoot in Kashmir; poses with fans. Watch

A new video from the shoot of Dunki in Kashmir has surfaced online and is being widely shared on fan pages. Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are seen in an outdoor location in the clip as snow and some shops are seen around them. Shah Rukh had landed in Kashmir on Monday to film for the Rajkumar Hirani movie. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan spotted in Kashmir, gets warm welcome as he gears up to shoot for Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan poses with fans in Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the leaked video from Dunki set, Shah Rukh wore a red jacket with black trousers. In the clip that was shot from a distance, Taapsee Pannu appeared to be wearing a white jacket with a pair of blue jeans. She also sported longer hair tied in a ponytail. Both the actor were seen with others on set as they filmed a scene at what appeared to a tourist spot with T-shirts and hats on sale. Some blue and white flags and lots of easels with colourful posters or art were also seen.

Sharing the video on Thursday, a fan account tweeted, "Latest Update: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal wrap up shoot of Dunki in Sonmarg, Kashmir earlier today." A photo of Shah Rukh looking dapper in a black jacket and matching sunglasses during the Kashmir trip was also shared on another fan page on Twitter. The actor posed with fans in the photo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, videos of Shah Rukh and his team from a Sonmarg resort were shared online. The actor was given a warm welcome with flower bouquets and a white shawl at the resort. He was seen getting off his car surrounded by dozens of people in another video.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the National Film Awards-winning director. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Dunki is scheduled to be released in December. Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan. He will be next seen in Atlee’s upcoming action film Jawan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON