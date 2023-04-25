Shah Rukh Khan spotted in Kashmir, gets warm welcome as he gears up to shoot for Dunki: Reports

Actor Shah Rukh Khan returned to Kashmir after years to shoot for his upcoming film Dunki in Sonmarg, as per reports. Shah Rukh reportedly landed in Kashmir on Monday to film for the Rajkumar Hirani movie. The last time Shah Rukh was in Kashmir was for the shooting of Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). After the actor along with his team reached a Sonmarg resort, he was given a warm welcome with flower bouquets and a white shawl. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan announces Saudi Arabia schedule wrap of Dunki in heartfelt video Shah Rukh Khan is in Kashmir for a shoot.

Videos of Shah Rukh's arrival at the resort were shared on fan pages. The actor walked with his team as the hotel staff escorted them in one of the videos. The actor wore a black jacket and sported a shawl around his neck gifted to him by a hotel staff in the clip. He was seen getting off his car surrounded by dozens of people in another video. Considering Shah Rukh is filming for Dunki at the moment, fans are convinced that the actor is in Kashmir to shoot for the Rajkumar Hirani film. Some reports also said that he will be shooting for a song sequence for Dunki in Kashmir.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the National Film Awards-winning director. The film also features Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh tried to explain the premise of the movie and its title, without giving too much away, as he attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia in December last year.

Shah Rukh told The Deadline, “In English, my film would be called Donkey, it is Donkey. But the way a part of the country pronounces donkey in India, it is ‘dunki’. The Punjabis say it (donkey) like dunki… How much to tell you about the story… It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have had in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a very fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people, who want to come back home… when you finally get the calling.”

The actor had further said about Dunki, “It is a comic film. His (Rajkumar Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey film, and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India.”

Dunki is scheduled to be released in December. Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan. He will be next seen in Atlee’s upcoming action film Jawan, which also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover, among others.

