Shah Rukh Khan shows his face in new pic as fans complain about not seeing him in Jawan poster

Actor Shah Rukh Khan treated fans to his recent photo after many talked about missing him in the recent poster of his upcoming film Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release in theatres on September 7. It was initially slated to release in June this year. Also read: Jawan release pushed to September, Shah Rukh Khan says 'takes time and patience to make something worthy'

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan.

The new monochrome photo of Shah Rukh stars him flaunting messy hair. It seems to be a part of his look from Jawan. While not much is visible, the actor is posing next to a wall.

Sharing the photo, Shah Rukh told fans, “Ok thank u everyone. Some said my face not visible in #Jawan poster….so putting my face here….don’t tell the director & producer. Love u all & hope to meet u in theatres on #7thSeptember2023 love u and bye.”

Earlier, he shared a new teaser of Jawan on Instagram. It was a poster which showed someone in a heavily bandaged avatar, seemingly Shah Rukh but his face wasn't visible. He is seen jumping from a height with a spear-like weapon in his hand. The post read, “#Jawan #7thSeptember2023.”

Jawan will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu worldwide. In the film, Nayanthara plays the female lead. Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra will also be seen in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh's Pathaan co-stars Deepika Padukone, Vijay, Sanjay Dutt and Allu Arjun are also said to have special appearances in the film. A few days ago, some pictures of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the film sets had leaked online.

Soon after, Jawan's new release date was announced, Shah Rukh conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. He posted, “Just because I think I would like to….let’s do #AskSRK for half an hour or so.”

When someone wrote to him, “Why jawan got delayed?”, the actor answered, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences.” “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now,” he also added.

