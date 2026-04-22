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Shah Rukh Khan stayed calm amid fan frenzy during visit to Ajmer dargah, reveals bodyguard

Bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim revealed that he had accompanied Shah Rukh Khan to the Ajmer dargah on a Friday, but the visit quickly turned chaotic.

Apr 22, 2026 01:23 pm IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Back in 2011, Shah Rukh Khan found himself caught in a chaotic moment during a visit to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, with the situation escalating to a lathi charge. Years later, a bodyguard who was present during the incident has looked back at the episode, revealing that the superstar’s reaction was anything but angry or irritated.

Bodyguard recalls chaotic incident involving Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh Khan visited Ajmer Sharif in 2011.

In a recent interview with SCREEN, bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim, who handles security for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, recounted a chaotic incident involving Shah Rukh in Ajmer. The incident dates back to 2011.

He revealed that he and his team had accompanied Shah Rukh to the Ajmer dargah on a Friday, the busiest day there, but the visit quickly descended into chaos as surging crowds of fans kept pushing in from all sides. Yusuf added that even lathi charge by the police failed to bring the crowd under control.

Looking back at the incident, Yusuf shared, “There was only one event in my life that went out of control. We went to the Ajmer Sharif dargah with Shah Rukh Khan, on a Friday, around 12:30 pm. That’s the peak, it was Namaz time. And on Friday, at any given time, there are a lot of people in Ajmer because people come from all over India, plus the locals. We were literally pushed into the dargah and then pushed back to the car; we couldn’t walk by ourselves. So, nothing was in our control; there was also a lathi charge by the police. A lot was going on at that time. We just held Shah Rukh sir, we could not do much because the public was going wild and pushing.”

 
varun dhawan shah rukh khan alia bhatt ajmer
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